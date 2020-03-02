Gallery

Yates gallery: Were you out in Ipsiwch on Saturday night?

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Payday has come again and Ipswich's Yates was full of people on Saturday night - have you appeared in our gallery?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Club photographer Licklist spent the night snapping groups of friends, families and colleagues all enjoying a drink and a dance together after another cold and gloomy winter week.

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

But the season is coming to an end and the days are getting brighter, so what better way to see in the start of spring thanwith a cocktail.

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

It only happens once every four years but it was also Leap Day, February 29.

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Despite the tradition of women proposing to their partners on Leap Day, it seems no one got down on one knee and popped the question in the club this weekend.

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

You may also want to watch:

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Can you see yourself or you friends in our Yates gallery? Tag them in the comments to let them know!