They've got balls! Ipswich rugby players bare all in Christmas calendar

Ipswich YM Rugby Club bare all for charity in new Christmas calendar. Picture: BELLEBEAU PHOTOGRAPHY BELLEBEAU PHOTOGRAPHY

An Ipswich rugby club have taken their kits off for a special Christmas calendar to raise money for veterans who suffer with PTSD.

Ipswich YM Rugby Club have been working with Combat2Coffee/Combat2Tea in order to create an implied nudity calendar in the run up to Remembrance Day, with money going towards a charity which helps recovering veterans and their families.

Nick Bentley, the new Ipswich YM Club president, said: "We are really honoured to be working with Combat2Coffee/Combat2Tea on this project. It's so important that as a community club we support valuable charities in this kind of way.

"We have a number of players and coaches who are ex or current armed forces and we've always held a Remembrance Sunday Service to pay our respect but this is something we can do and really help make a difference at a time when mental health and wellbeing is front of mind for people".

The calendar will be on sale at the club's fireworks event, its Remembrance Sunday service and on Saturday morning where hundreds will gather to watch the England team play in the Rugby World Cup final.

All money raised from the calendar will go to the club, Combat Stress and Help for Heroes.

