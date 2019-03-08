Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Father and stepmother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens open youth club in bid to rebuild sense of community

PUBLISHED: 20:55 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:55 27 June 2019

Helen Forbes and Neville Aitkens, Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' father and stepmum, started the youth club in the hope of rebuilding a sense of community Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Helen Forbes and Neville Aitkens, Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' father and stepmum, started the youth club in the hope of rebuilding a sense of community Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

The father and stepmother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens are setting up a new youth club in Ipswich in a bid to help young people stay away from gangs.

Children from across Ipswich are welcome to the club in an effort to end Children from across Ipswich are welcome to the club in an effort to end "postcode wars" Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Neville Aitkens and his wife Helen Forbes are behind the new youth club, based at Nansen Road Baptist Church in the Nacton Road area of Ipswich.

The pair aim to rebuild the sense of community in the Nacton area which they feel has been lost in recent times in the hope some good will come out of the teenager's death. He was killed in a knife attack outside his home in June 2018.

Mrs Forbes said: "Back in my day we never had a problem with going to the other side of town, but now with gangs and postcode wars you have to be careful.

It is hoped the youth club will help steer children away from joining gangs Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANIt is hoped the youth club will help steer children away from joining gangs Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

"That's why we are trying to bring community back again. I know that children can play Xbox games at home but you can't make friends there and that's what we want to do."

The club, currently running two-hour weekly sessions, is open to families across Ipswich in the hope it can bring communities together and put an end to the so-called "postcode wars".

Mrs Forbes added: "I want to say to any parents, if you are struggling with your children, bring them along and we can try to help."

You may also want to watch:

Among guests was local heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley, who hopes the club will bring back the sense of community he remembered as a child.

Mr Aitkens said: "Through all the emotions, what better way could there be to give something back, make Tavis proud and keep children safe.

"We had youth clubs growing up and everybody knew each other, from all across town and we never had any of these gang problems."

Local parents also praised the scheme, with mum-of-two Eve Darzniece saying parents had long feared the dangers of not having more facilities for young people in the area.

Left to right: John Southgate, Helen Forbes, Rev. Peterson Anand, Neville Aitkens and Amanda Southgate Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANLeft to right: John Southgate, Helen Forbes, Rev. Peterson Anand, Neville Aitkens and Amanda Southgate Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Reverend Peterson Anand, of Nansen Road Baptist Church, added: "I am so proud of everyone in this community.

"All of the volunteers have done a fantastic job and we will always be here for the local youth."

Roxanne Chudleigh, who leads a campaign against carrying knives, added: "I am amazed by what Helen and Neville have done. All of this is down to them.

"I think it is really important to have a space when we can help children who are going on the wrong track.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in an Ipswich dispute in 2018 Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYTavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in an Ipswich dispute in 2018 Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"I am so proud of them and what they have achieved. We are all working together so if anyone wants any help, then we will do it."

Most Read

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Father and stepmother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens open youth club in bid to rebuild sense of community

Helen Forbes and Neville Aitkens, Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' father and stepmum, started the youth club in the hope of rebuilding a sense of community Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Felixstowe Book Festival: Esther and Annie Freud on how their famous family has influenced their writing

Walberswick resident Esther Freud will be talking with half sister and poet Annie Freud about how their family has influenced their writing at the Felixstowe Book Festival Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Could Suffolk be the next Chernobyl?

Sizewell B. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

From sex toys to staplers – here are the weirdest items left behind in Ipswich nightclubs

A number of items get left behind by drunk party-goers in Ipswich bars and clubs. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists