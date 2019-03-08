E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
See inside the 10 most popular Ipswich properties on Zoopla this month

PUBLISHED: 18:59 26 September 2019

Zoopla's most popular Ipswich properties of September 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Zoopla's most popular Ipswich properties of September 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

BrianAJackson

From a six bed bungalow to a two bed terraced house - these are the Ipswich properties which have been grabbing people's attention over the last 30 days.

Here are the most popular houses on Zoopla in Ipswich at the moment. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTOHere are the most popular houses on Zoopla in Ipswich at the moment. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

According to Zoopla, the average price of a property in Ipswich stands at £253,250 and 2,120 properties have been sold on the site over the last year. This is a slight decrease as just two months ago in July, the average price house was £269,805.

So which homes are proving to be the most popular among house hunters at the moment? Below is a list of the 10 properties which have been viewed the most over the last 30 days.

1. Four bed detached house - £225,000







2. Three bed semi-detached house - £250,000







3. Three bed semi-detached house - £179,995







4. Three bed semi-detached house - £230,000







5. Three bed semi-detached house - Offers over £200,000







6. Four bed detached house - £470,000







7. Three bed detached house - £330,000







8. Six bed detached bungalow - £450,000







9. Three bed detached bungalow - £365,000







10. Two bed terraced house - Offers over £170,000







Laura Howard, Zoopla's spokeswoman said: "We are a nation that's passionate about property, even if we're not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla.

"If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by 'most popular' is a great way to see what's really grabbing attention."

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury's and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

