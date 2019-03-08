See inside the 10 most popular Ipswich properties on Zoopla this month

Zoopla's most popular Ipswich properties of September 2019.

From a six bed bungalow to a two bed terraced house - these are the Ipswich properties which have been grabbing people's attention over the last 30 days.

Here are the most popular houses on Zoopla in Ipswich at the moment.

According to Zoopla, the average price of a property in Ipswich stands at £253,250 and 2,120 properties have been sold on the site over the last year. This is a slight decrease as just two months ago in July, the average price house was £269,805.

So which homes are proving to be the most popular among house hunters at the moment? Below is a list of the 10 properties which have been viewed the most over the last 30 days.

1. Four bed detached house - £225,000







2. Three bed semi-detached house - £250,000







3. Three bed semi-detached house - £179,995







4. Three bed semi-detached house - £230,000







5. Three bed semi-detached house - Offers over £200,000







6. Four bed detached house - £470,000







7. Three bed detached house - £330,000







8. Six bed detached bungalow - £450,000







9. Three bed detached bungalow - £365,000







10. Two bed terraced house - Offers over £170,000







Laura Howard, Zoopla's spokeswoman said: "We are a nation that's passionate about property, even if we're not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla.

"If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by 'most popular' is a great way to see what's really grabbing attention."