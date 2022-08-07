Ipswich's Hannah Martin part of historic England hockey win

England's Hannah Martin (left) and Lily Owsley celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's Gold Medal Hockey match against Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

Ipswich's Hannah Martin has helped England make history with an underdog win in women's hockey.

The England Women's Hockey team won gold on Sunday after their 2:1 win against Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The England team celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's Gold Medal Hockey match against Australia at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Hannah Martin, 27, is a former pupil at Ipswich School and made her professional debut in 2017 after playing for Ipswich and the University of Birmingham.

She was part of Team GB at Tokyo 2020 and won a bronze medal in women's hockey as well as placing bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She plays as a midfielder or forward.

England Hockey has won a medal at every Commonwealth Games since hockey was introduced but has never before won a gold - making the team history-makers.

England's Hannah Martin (front, centre) celebrates with her team-mates after receiving their gold medals for the Women's Gold Medal Hockey match against Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

They were also the underdogs, with Australia having won four of the six Commonwealth Games editions, while England were three-time silver medallists.

Australia, known as the Hockeyroos, was also unbeaten in eight games against England, a run stretching back to 2013.

In today's match, both goals were in the second quarter and made by Holly Hunt and Tess Howard - two of only three goals conceded by Australia at these Games.

Australia's one goal was made in the final few minutes by Ambrosia Malone.

Both sides needed shoot-outs to get through to the final, with their success at this tournament built on solid defensive foundations.

England's Hannah Martin (left) and Lily Owsley celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's Gold Medal Hockey match against Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

The full crowd at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre lapped up every moment on a scorching afternoon, cheering for the women as the final seconds were counted down.

England's captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: "I'm a bit lost for words.

"It's the first time in history we've ever done this.

England's Hannah Martin celebrates a penalty corner during the Women's Gold Medal Hockey match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

England's Hannah Martin celebrates a penalty corner during the Women's Gold Medal Hockey match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

"I think over the next two years it's pretty exciting when we join up with the GB squad when the Scots and the Welsh come in.

"The crowd's support has been absolutely phenomenal. I just feel so lucky that it's in my career that we get a home Commonwealth Games."

Today's success for England’s women came less than 24 hours after the men's team lost their semi-final against Australia.