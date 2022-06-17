Ipswich teen ready for debut single release

IndiaRose will release her first song '3am Calls' and takes inspiration from Declan McKenna (inset) and Ed Sheeran (inset) - Credit: IndiaRose/Supplied by Zeitgeist/PA Wire/PA Images

A young singer songwriter from Ipswich is releasing her first single, hoping it'll kickstart a career in music.

IndiaRose will be releasing '3am Calls' on all platforms, with it being the first she has released.

The 17-year-old has recently finished her final exams at One Suffolk College, where she studied music, music performance and English.

India will be going to the University of Southampton in September after finishing her courses at One Suffolk College - Credit: IndiaRose

She said: "I am very excited for the release. I am nervous, but really excited for people to listen to my song."

The song, produced by friend Sammy Johnson, known as RYSKI, is about calling someone and chatting to them, but when at school, they ignore you and treat you as a total stranger.

"I wrote this song when I was 15. It took me a while to release it because I wasn't sure whether to as it was my first big step in music.

IndiaRose's '3am Calls' single cover - Credit: IndiaRose

"I didn't know if people were going to make fun of me or not, because people can be harsh, but I spoke to loads of people about the song and they all told me to release it, so I did."

IndiaRose has performed all around Suffolk, including the Duke of York, The Angel Pub, The Hunters Club and the Suffolk Pub.

She will be playing in London during the summer, performing at the Beehive in Bromley, alongside a band.

She has taken musical inspirations from Demi Lovato, Tate McRae and Declan McKenna, and has said she is inspired by fellow Suffolk singer, Ed Sheeran.

India wrote the song when she was 15, but is only releasing it now, with it being her first single - Credit: IndiaRose

"I previously worked at Ipswich Community Radio for work experience, and they mentioned how Ed used to put his tracks on there and they would play them on the radio and I thought that is what I want, if he can, why not me as well?"

Like Ed, she has also busked in Ipswich Only once however, when she asked someone who was busking if she could have a go, and gained a £2 tip for her performance.

India has grade eight in singing, along with playing the guitar, and the piano to grade three standard at the moment.

IndiaRose has performed all over Suffolk, and will perform in London this summer - Credit: IndiaRose

In September, she is going to the University of Southampton to study music, and would like to have a career in music after her studies.

'3am Calls' is released on June 24 across all streaming platforms.