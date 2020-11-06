Delays as lorry breaks down at Copdock Interchange

Traffic is building around the Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich as a broken down lorry is recovered.

Highways England has confirmed the eastbound slip road from junction 55 of the A14 has been closed.

The incident happened at around 1pm and has partially blocked the road.

The lorry has broken down on the roundabout, Highways England said on Twitter, with recovery en route.