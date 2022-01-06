74-year-old rescued from Ipswich house fire

A 74-year-old man has been rescued from a house fire in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have rescued a 74-year-old man from a blaze at a house in Ipswich.

Crews were called to the fire, which started under the stairs, at a property in Landseer Road just after 5am today, Thursday, January 6.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said: "Two appliances were called the semi-detached two storey property this morning.

"A 74-year-old male was rescued and left in the care of the ambulance service."

The spokesman confirmed that the fire started under the stairs, adding that an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently being carried out.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a house fire on Landseer Road just before 5.30am today. An adult man was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.”



