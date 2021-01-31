Mum 'overwhelmed' with news her toddler is finally cancer free
- Credit: Supplied by family
Toddler Ireland Banham has beaten cancer - and her family couldn't be any prouder.
The two-and-a-half-year-old girl, from Ipswich, has had her young life turned upside down by a diagnosis of Neuroblastoma in July 2019.
Her family have also been on this "emotionally exhausting" rollercoaster of a journey.
After a long time undergoing treatment, brave Ireland is officially in remission, her family have announced.
Ireland's mum Chloe Adams said: "It’s amazing news she’s in remission and we’ve waited a really long time for this news!
"I feel overwhelmed with the good news, but terrified that any day our world could be turned upside down again.
"So if she relapses she will be put back on treatment, but unfortunately that will only be to extend the time she has with her family rather than curing her as she has received the highest dose of chemo, radiotherapy etc."
Ireland has currently finished her treatment after a long 18 months.
Chloe said: "My family always describe her journey as emotionally exhausting.
"It doesn’t just affect Ireland it affects a whole family and it has took a toll on the whole family but together we get each other through it."
The family started 2020 in hospital not knowing what the outcome would be due to Ireland being very poorly, but ended the year with the toddler finally finishing her treatment.
The Covid-19 pandemic has made everything that much harder for them, as there have been lengthy hospital stays with no visitors and they haven't been able to see many people in general.
The family made the announcement about Ireland being in remission on the social media pages that chart her cancer journey.
Chloe wrote: "I’m so proud of you baby girl I couldn’t be any prouder."
She said Ireland would soon be having a tube removed, which means lots of bubble baths and swimming this year for her princess.
Another recent Facebook post shows Ireland dancing to rock music holding an inflatable guitar.
Chloe said her little girl loves music, dancing and Minions.
The family had been fundraising in the toddler's name, but this was put on hold last year, partly due to Covid.