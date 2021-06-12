Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close

Published: 10:27 AM June 12, 2021 Updated: 10:44 AM June 12, 2021

Bourne Park paddling pool has closed on Saturday morning after glass was found in and around it Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Shards of glass were found in a paddling pool popular with families in Ipswich this morning, forcing it to shut for maintenance.

Ipswich Borough Council wrote on Facebook to announce the news about the Bourne Park pool, adding that the material was found during a regular inspection earlier today.

It comes as temperatures are set to soar to the mid-20s today.

The pool is set to be drained and cleaned but will not be open this morning.

Council chiefs are yet to announce when it is due to re-open.

They wrote on Facebook: "During the regular inspection this morning, glass was found in and around the Bourne Park paddling pool.

"The pool is now being drained and cleaned, and will unfortunately not be open this morning.

"The team are doing their very best to get it up and running as soon as they can."

The paddling pool draws dozens of families to the park every summer.