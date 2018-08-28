Join In

How do you pay in 2018? Let us know by answering these questions

How do you pay in 2018? Let us know Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE Archant

With Christmas fast approaching, we are asking readers about their payment habits when buying items in shops or settling bills in restaurants.

Do you always use cash or is it card all the way for you? Tell us by completing our quick survey and we’ll publish the results at a later date.

The number of cash machines in the region is declining and we are interested to know more about how people choose to pay in 2018 with cashless technology on the rise.

Last year the Bank of England’s former chief cashier said cash will remain part of our lives for decades to come but what do you think?

Earlier this year, an investigation by Which? found that nearly 1,500 ATMs disappeared from the UK in just five months.

Which? revealed cash machines closed at a rate of around 300 a month between November 2017 and April 2018, which amounted to a 2% shrinkage of the entire UK network.

Are less people using cash? Tell us what you think.