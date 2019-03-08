Orwell Bridge closed due to high winds
PUBLISHED: 20:40 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:40 16 March 2019
Highways England have now closed the Orwell Bridge after high winds hit Suffolk.
Wind speed and direction on the bridge have been monitored across the day to ensure driver safety.
Highways England announced their intention to close the bridge at around 3.30pm to allow motorists to plan their journeys during the evening.
The agency said it would be continuing to monitor the wind speeds before making a decision on when the bridge should re-open.
A spokesman for Highways England said: “The worst of the weather is expected between 10pm and midnight but wind speeds will be assessed throughout this period with the bridge expected to reopen at midnight.”
The closure is the 14th to take place on the bridge in the last six years.