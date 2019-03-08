Orwell Bridge re-opens following strong winds
PUBLISHED: 00:26 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 00:26 17 March 2019
The Orwell Bridge has re-opened this morning after a four hour closure due to strong winds.
Highways England took the decision to close the bridge following information from the Met Office.
It announced on Saturday afternoon that it would be closing the bridge at around 8pm.
Highways England said that it had expected the worst of the weather to be between 10pm and midnight and that it would continue to monitor the bridge during this time.
While the bridge was closed drivers were advised to take a diversion route via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.
The closure was the 14th to take place on the bridge in the last six years.