Orwell Bridge re-opens following strong winds

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened to traffic this evening Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened this morning after a four hour closure due to strong winds.

Highways England took the decision to close the bridge following information from the Met Office.

It announced on Saturday afternoon that it would be closing the bridge at around 8pm.

Highways England said that it had expected the worst of the weather to be between 10pm and midnight and that it would continue to monitor the bridge during this time.

While the bridge was closed drivers were advised to take a diversion route via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

The #A14 #OrwellBridge between J56 and J57 near #Ipswich is now OPEN in both directions following the earlier strong winds. Wind speeds have reduced to a safe level but will continue to be monitored. Thanks for your patience this evening #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/PGhW5mp59o — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 17, 2019

The closure was the 14th to take place on the bridge in the last six years.