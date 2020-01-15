Orwell Bridge OPEN after heavy winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after heavy winds saw the major crossing closed for 10 hours.

#A14 Orwell Bridge - The bridge has now fully re-opened in both directions. #OrwellBridgehttps://t.co/8LSMtu4VpQ — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 15, 2020

Highways England closed the bridge at 5pm yesterday, January 14, after winds exceeded the 50mph safety limit.

The closure sparked traffic chaos in and around Ipswich as rush hour traffic tried to desperately avoid becoming caught up in the congestion.

The bridge was reopened by 3am today after the winds eased.

Winds are expected to drop today and Highways England has not given any indication of further closures.