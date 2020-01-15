E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge OPEN after heavy winds force closure

PUBLISHED: 06:20 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:21 15 January 2020

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after heavy winds saw the major crossing closed for 10 hours.

Highways England closed the bridge at 5pm yesterday, January 14, after winds exceeded the 50mph safety limit.

The closure sparked traffic chaos in and around Ipswich as rush hour traffic tried to desperately avoid becoming caught up in the congestion.

The bridge was reopened by 3am today after the winds eased.

Winds are expected to drop today and Highways England has not given any indication of further closures.

