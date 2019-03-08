Poll

Will you be switching on your heating tonight?

Households in Suffolk and North Essex wait longer than most before putting on their heating Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION Archant

People across Suffolk and North Essex have been praised for their hardiness as it has been revealed they wait the longest before switching on their heating.

In a survey commissioned by energy providers E.ON, it has been revealed that tonight, Tuesday October 8, is the night where most households across the country turn on their heating.

But those living in the East of England tend to wait a bit longer, doubling up their layers and cuddling up to stay warm, with research showing they wait for an extra eight days until October 14.

Interestingly the survey shows that 51% of us switch on the heating without telling the rest of the family.

