First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal Archant

Ipswich bar offers a truly unique new approach to private dining on the town’s Waterfront.

Ipswich’s Waterfront is now home to a clutch of all-weather ‘igloos’ thanks to a dynamic building project.

Isaacs on the Quay, which has undergone a huge transformation in the past 12 years under the ownership of Aidan Coughlan, this week revealed its crowning glory – possibly some of the most unique private dining spaces in the east of England.

Four clear PVC domes were installed on the upper floor terrace of the building on November 29 and they’ve been causing quite a buzz already in the town.

Each of the constructions overlooks Ipswich’s marina, and they’ll be available to hire from Thursday, December 13 for any occasion, from parties and birthdays, to business networking.

The domes come complete with their own individual décor scheme, including heating and blankets and even speakers, enabling those inside to manage and play music from their own digital devices.

And customers hiring the pods for parties can select from three packages – Waterfront, Marina and Quay. The entry-level package (Quay) is £200 Sunday to Thursday or £250 Friday and Saturday, including two jugs of sangria or two bottles of prosecco plus tapas for eight. While the highest priced Waterfront package adds adobo ribs, chicken wings and 12 bottles of Corona into the deal, at £250 or £300.

Bentleys Restaurants general manager Alex Tiunovs said of the development: “We are thrilled to be adding these stunning domes to our waterfront balcony, especially as we believe we are the first in Suffolk to offer this new style of year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining.”

A festive networking event will kick-start the use of the domes on Wednesday, December 12, and will also see the launch of the brand new tapas menu which forms a large part of the domes’ food offering.

The free event takes place between 5pm and 7pm and tickets can be booked at Eventbrite.