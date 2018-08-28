Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 December 2018

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Archant

Ipswich bar offers a truly unique new approach to private dining on the town’s Waterfront.

Ipswich’s Waterfront is now home to a clutch of all-weather ‘igloos’ thanks to a dynamic building project.

Isaacs on the Quay, which has undergone a huge transformation in the past 12 years under the ownership of Aidan Coughlan, this week revealed its crowning glory – possibly some of the most unique private dining spaces in the east of England.

Four clear PVC domes were installed on the upper floor terrace of the building on November 29 and they’ve been causing quite a buzz already in the town.

Each of the constructions overlooks Ipswich’s marina, and they’ll be available to hire from Thursday, December 13 for any occasion, from parties and birthdays, to business networking.

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit KatyalIsaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

The domes come complete with their own individual décor scheme, including heating and blankets and even speakers, enabling those inside to manage and play music from their own digital devices.

And customers hiring the pods for parties can select from three packages – Waterfront, Marina and Quay. The entry-level package (Quay) is £200 Sunday to Thursday or £250 Friday and Saturday, including two jugs of sangria or two bottles of prosecco plus tapas for eight. While the highest priced Waterfront package adds adobo ribs, chicken wings and 12 bottles of Corona into the deal, at £250 or £300.

Bentleys Restaurants general manager Alex Tiunovs said of the development: “We are thrilled to be adding these stunning domes to our waterfront balcony, especially as we believe we are the first in Suffolk to offer this new style of year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining.”

A festive networking event will kick-start the use of the domes on Wednesday, December 12, and will also see the launch of the brand new tapas menu which forms a large part of the domes’ food offering.

The free event takes place between 5pm and 7pm and tickets can be booked at Eventbrite.

Topic Tags:

Cruise ship star’s inspirational words of wisdom to students at old college

7 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Caine Sobers and Imogen Fraser at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

A cruise ship star had some inspiring messages for students when he stopped off at his former college on his return from a round the world trip.

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

19:00 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Ipswich bar offers a truly unique new approach to private dining on the town’s Waterfront.

Waterfront restaurant to reopen by ‘end of the week’

17:53 Jake Foxford
The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, temporarily closed after a broken pipe left the restaurant without water Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

The Ipswich Waterfront Pizza Express has been the site of emergency pipe works to get the restaurant’s doors open again.

Members of public ‘pin down’ Ipswich hot dog stand theft suspect

16:42 Tom Potter
Chris Wilson with the stall in central Ipswich Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Four members of the public are reported to have chased and held down a man suspected of stealing cash from the Hot Sausage Company in Ipswich’s Tavern Street.

Gallery Days Gone By: Dock area was for recreation before industry claimed it in Victorian times

16:30 David kindred
The tree lined site between the Dock, off to the left, and New Cut around 1900 Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAVID KINDRED

When it was proposed in 1836 to build an enclosed dock in Ipswich, provision had to be made to take the flow of the river past the development, writes David Kindred.

Video Mischievous Christmas elves have arrived in Suffolk

16:27 Megan Aldous
A couple of elves even decorating the eggs in the fridge Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Wrapping up the toilet in Christmas paper, taping up a door and dangling from the ceiling are just a few of the things elves have been up to this week. Watch our video to see more.

‘Murder mystery’ event held at care home

14 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes

Care home staff and residents played detectives in a murder mystery event.

Why the Bus Shelter Ipswich needs your vote

18:48 Suzanne Day
The Bus Shelter Ipswich need your vote Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As temperatures take a dip, homelessness is at the forefront of everyone’s mind as they imagine what it would like to live on the street.

Hindu Samaj hopes to make Orwell river the new Ganges

18:40 Dominic Moffitt
The deities of Shri Ram, Sita Devi and Lakshman in the Ipswich Hindu Mandir Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The secretary of the Hindu Samaj in Ipswich has spoken about his hopes of making the river Orwell a place to scatter the ashes of Suffolk Hindus.

Police warn of delays as abnormal load heads across Suffolk this week

18:21 Katy Sandalls
A previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are warning of delays as they escort an abnormal load through the region this Friday.

Most read

Opinion Pension changes for women - so will I ever retire?

Dad's Army's Captain Mainwaring statue in Thetford wearing a WASPI sash in February 2017. Picture: PAIN-WASPI

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide