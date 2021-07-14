Published: 2:20 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM July 14, 2021

Popular Ipswich bar Isaacs has shut after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Isaacs on the Waterfront, which was open for the final of the Euro 2020s at the weekend, has made the decision to close today.

On a statement posted on Facebook the pub said: "Following a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19, we have taken the decision to close Isaacs today.

"We will open again as soon as it is safe for our staff and customers to do so.

"We will update you again in the coming days.

"Thank you for your support."

This comes after another pub on the Waterfront, Wiff Waff had to close following members of staff also testing positive for coronavirus.