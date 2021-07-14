Isaacs shut after member of staff tests positive for Covid-19
Published: 2:20 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM July 14, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Popular Ipswich bar Isaacs has shut after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Isaacs on the Waterfront, which was open for the final of the Euro 2020s at the weekend, has made the decision to close today.
On a statement posted on Facebook the pub said: "Following a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19, we have taken the decision to close Isaacs today.
"We will open again as soon as it is safe for our staff and customers to do so.
"We will update you again in the coming days.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you for your support."
This comes after another pub on the Waterfront, Wiff Waff had to close following members of staff also testing positive for coronavirus.
Most Read
- 1 Man tries lone woman's door handle while she waits at Ipswich traffic light
- 2 Lego fun comes to Ipswich for the summer holidays
- 3 Cats left with broken bones after being 'thrown' in Kesgrave
- 4 'Ugly side of Ipswich' – Bins in street blamed for rise in fly-tipping
- 5 Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Steven Povey
- 6 Community order for 'lonely' man who downloaded indecent images of children
- 7 Man taken to hospital after suffering medical incident in Maple Park
- 8 'Overwhelming' support to help families affected by Ipswich flats blaze
- 9 Man with 'foot fetish' tries to massage women's feet on train
- 10 Missing Ipswich man Reginald, 80, found safe and well
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus