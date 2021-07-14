News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Isaacs shut after member of staff tests positive for Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:20 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 2:28 PM July 14, 2021
Isaacs on the Quay on Ipswich Waterfront, where queuing went more smoothly at the weekend Picture: E

Management at Isaacs has made the decision to shut following a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19 - Credit: Archant

Popular Ipswich bar Isaacs has shut after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. 

Isaacs on the Waterfront, which was open for the final of the Euro 2020s at the weekend, has made the decision to close today. 

On a statement posted on Facebook the pub said: "Following a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19, we have taken the decision to close Isaacs today.

"We will open again as soon as it is safe for our staff and customers to do so.

"We will update you again in the coming days.

You may also want to watch:

"Thank you for your support."

This comes after another pub on the Waterfront, Wiff Waff had to close following members of staff also testing positive for coronavirus.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man tries lone woman's door handle while she waits at Ipswich traffic light
  2. 2 Lego fun comes to Ipswich for the summer holidays
  3. 3 Cats left with broken bones after being 'thrown' in Kesgrave
  1. 4 'Ugly side of Ipswich' – Bins in street blamed for rise in fly-tipping
  2. 5 Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Steven Povey
  3. 6 Community order for 'lonely' man who downloaded indecent images of children
  4. 7 Man taken to hospital after suffering medical incident in Maple Park
  5. 8 'Overwhelming' support to help families affected by Ipswich flats blaze
  6. 9 Man with 'foot fetish' tries to massage women's feet on train
  7. 10 Missing Ipswich man Reginald, 80, found safe and well
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine on the scene in Yeoman Close

Suffolk Live | Video

'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich

Ipswich road cleared after three-vehicle collision

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The victim, a man aged his 30s, was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Suffolk Live

Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus