Published: 11:30 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM April 28, 2021

Isabella lives in Chantry with her parents and three siblings - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A seven-year-old girl from Ipswich has decided all of her own accord to cut off her fantastically long hair to make wigs for sick children.

Isabella Bradford was watching TV one night after dinner with her parents and siblings in their Chantry home when she came up with the plan — and dad Finlay said he had to check to make sure it wasn't just a passing comment.

However, the determined little girl was being completely serious and vowed to donate the locks to The Little Princess Trust to make wigs.

The hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust to make a wig - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Isabella's hair has never been cut before, only trimmed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"She's never had her hair cut before," dad Finlay said. "Only little trims, so she is quite excited.

"Isabella is very empathetic toward other people and she is quite conscious of her actions before she does something.

"She's just lovely to be around and has got this aura about her — people love to be around her."

The primary school pupil, who has an older brother and two younger sisters, is known to always have her head in a book and enjoys running, judo and dodgeball.

"I'm excited and hope it will help little children," Isabella said. "If anyone else wants to have their hair cut, now they'll know where to go."

A hairdresser will be coming to the family home on May 22 and Isabella's JustGiving fundraising page has already reached £505 in donations — over 90% of the target.