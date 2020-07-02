E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ man who died after balcony fall

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 02 July 2020

Gary Henderson, from Upper Dovercourt in Essex, died following a fall from a balcony in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Gary Henderson, from Upper Dovercourt in Essex, died following a fall from a balcony in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Tributes have been paid to Gary Henderson following his death at flats in Duke Street, Ipswich last week.

Suffolk police launched a murder investigation shortly after the incident Picture: BRAD JONESSuffolk police launched a murder investigation shortly after the incident Picture: BRAD JONES

Mr Henderson, 64, died after falling from a third-floor balcony in Duke Street in the early hours of Wednesday, June 24.

Suffolk police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but Mr Henderson, from Upper Dovercourt in Essex, was sadly declared dead upon arrival.

Kim Henderson, Mr Henderson’s sister, has now paid tribute to her brother on behalf of the family.

She said: “My whole family are devastated by the sudden death of my brother in these unexplained circumstances.

“Gary was a gentle and very caring man who would always help anybody in need.

“I’ve received a lot of calls from people touched by his kindness and that’s how he will always be remembered.

“I appeal to anyone with information that could help police inquiries to come forward and speak to the case officers.”

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was a severe traumatic head injury.

Suffolk police launched a murder investigation shortly after Mr Henderson’s death.

Two people – a 26-year-old man from the Harwich area and a 24-year-old woman from Ipswich - were arrested a few hours after the incident on suspicion of murder and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man was released under investigation while the woman was released on bail until July 22, pending further enquiries.

A third suspect, a 27-year-old man from Ipswich, was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was bailed until July 23, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information related to the Mr Henderson’s death is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 34924/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via it website.

