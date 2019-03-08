E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Stop the Coup protest: Sparks fly at pro-democracy rally

PUBLISHED: 19:15 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 31 August 2019

Flags and signs were raised high as the crowd cheersed speakers at the rally on the Cornhill, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Flags and signs were raised high as the crowd cheersed speakers at the rally on the Cornhill, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Scores of pro-EU protestors came together in Ipswich's town centre to show their disdain at Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament today.

Flags were held aloft by supporters of a People's Vote in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: ARCHANTFlags were held aloft by supporters of a People's Vote in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: ARCHANT

During the hour-long gathering on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall, speakers including Ipswich MP Sandy Martin set out their stalls for opposing the proroguing of parliament and demands for a People's Vote.

Signs at the event took aim at a variety of issues, with many calling for a stop to Brexit and others saying that the decision to suspend parliament for longer than usual was undemocratic.

"There are 61 days before we crash out and leave the European Union without a deal," said Mr Martin.

"That is what will happen unless something is done before them. Johnson says he will have a deal of his own but the EU has already made it clear what deal they would accept.

Over 100 people squeezed in to hear Ipswich MP Sandy Martin speak on the steps of the town hall for the Stop The Coup rally Picture: ARCHANTOver 100 people squeezed in to hear Ipswich MP Sandy Martin speak on the steps of the town hall for the Stop The Coup rally Picture: ARCHANT

"He can't control what happens to the deal.

"He can't even control what happens in his own party, and he can't even control Dominic Cummings."

Mr Martin's speech came less than a day after reports that Mr Cummings, one of Mr Johnson's most senior political strategists, sacked a special adviser to Sajid Javid without telling him.

The Labour MP told the crowd that his party are in support of a second referendum and a general election, as well as reminding them that his fellow Suffolk MP, the Health and Social Care secretary Matt Hancock, had previously opposed prorogation to push for a no-deal Brexit and was now staying silent as a cabinet minister.

Quotes from cabinet members Sajid Javid and Matt Hancock were shared at the rally, as reminders that some Conservatives have opposed the tactic now being used by the government Picture: ARCHANTQuotes from cabinet members Sajid Javid and Matt Hancock were shared at the rally, as reminders that some Conservatives have opposed the tactic now being used by the government Picture: ARCHANT

Warning the crowd, Mr Martin added: "The idea we can have democracy without government is an idea that has been tried in the past.

"Napoleon, Hitler, Mao Zedong - none of these people believed in or understood democracy. We need to maintain democracy in this country and we need to maintain the sovereignty of parliament."

Mr Martin made no direct comparisons between Mr Johnson and the dictators, but also defended his choice of words, saying after his speech: "It's no good mentioning other examples or countries like Turkey where their democracy is currently under threat, those examples don't register with people in the same way.

"We need to get the message across that democracy is under threat in this country."

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31 - but many at the Stop The Coup rally want to see Brexit stopped before we leave with no deal Picture: ARCHANTThe UK is due to leave the EU on October 31 - but many at the Stop The Coup rally want to see Brexit stopped before we leave with no deal Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The event had been organised with just 36 hours notice, along with other Stop the Coup events held across the country.

Several speakers took to the megaphone, including the Liberal Democrat PPC Julia Ewart and Green councillor for Ipswich Borough Council, Jenny Rivett.

Ms Ewart reminded some pro-Brexit attendees that many of the orthopaedic staff at Ipswich Hospital are Portuguese and that a no deal Brexit could leave them unable to work in the UK.

Ipswich Conservative member Sam Murray also spoke to the crowd, with many people shouting from the crowd in protest Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Conservative member Sam Murray also spoke to the crowd, with many people shouting from the crowd in protest Picture: ARCHANT

She urged the crowd to write letters in support of those they thought were doing a good job trying to prevent a no deal scenario, and to write to Mr Cummings to tell him they are not in support of prorogation.

Ms Rivett, who had never addressed a crowd as big as today, said: "My family have lived in Germany and France. I've tried to remain very open to people who want to see Brexit, however I do not want to see the end of democracy in my own country."

Tension in the town centre

While it was a generally peaceful gathering, some members of the public passing the scene disagreed with the protest and moments of tension flared up on the edge of the crowd.

While Mr Martin was delivering his speech, an argument regarding nationalism could be heard at the back of the crowd, and a young attendee began swearing at a man in the crowd who was sharing his pro-Brexit opinions.

Sam Murray, a member of the Ipswich Conservatives, turned up in support of the prorogation.

Miss Murray said she was approached three times in the crowd by people looking to debate her pro-Brexit position.

"I thought I would come down to hear what is being said. I've heard the opinions and facts on both sides and I know what I want to see happen.

"This is supposed to be a protest against prorogation but people are here talking about Brexit, about a People's Vote, about a general election - it's not a clear message here.

"I've been lectured by people while I've been standing here, it's been fine mostly but there was one moment when things looked like they were getting a bit tense.

"I didn't agree with Sandy's choice of words - I think we have had three years of being called Nazis since the referendum.

"Things like that will make people who voted leave want to stay at home, it's hard to have a reasonable debate with that kind of language."

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Have you seen missing mum Ashleigh Fisk and her two young sons?

Zachory and Logan Sampson are also missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury

Kayden Jackson watches as his early strike beats Shrewsbury Town keeper Max O'Leary to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stop the Coup protest: Sparks fly at pro-democracy rally

Flags and signs were raised high as the crowd cheersed speakers at the rally on the Cornhill, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Player ratings: How Town players performed against Shrewsbury

Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Brad Walker for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Long time since fans were this happy’ – Blues supporters react to 3-0 win against Shrewsbury

James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary as the home side go into a 2-0 first half lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists