E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town fan lands dream job at club - a month after graduation

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 September 2019

Ipswich Town fan Andy Chenery has landed his dream job working for the League One club Picture: JOHN NICE

Ipswich Town fan Andy Chenery has landed his dream job working for the League One club Picture: JOHN NICE

JOHN NICE

A 'massive' Ipswich Town fan has landed his dream job at the club - just one month after graduating from university.

Andy Chenery, 21, had always dreamed of playing for the now League One club, but later set his sights on an off-pitch role after finishing a sports course at Suffolk New College.

You may also want to watch:

He later moved on to the University of Suffolk, where his dedication landed him a role as a performance analyst for the club's under-18s team in June.

As part of his role, Andy will prepare reports on opposition teams and review match footage to help establish tactics.

He said: "Football is a super competitive world so if you want to get a job in this industry, you need to be proactive.

"It's great to be involved in football and I feel very fortunate to get my dream job. The whole club is hoping for a good season. Everyone is pulling in the right direction."

Most Read

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Here’s the first look at the new Ipswich police and fire station

An architects' impression of the new combined police/fire station for Princes Street in Ipswich; Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Consultation over – but what happens next in Ipswich northern bypass saga?

Hundreds of protestors to the Ipswich Northern Bypass plans gathered in the Cornhill in Ipswich and marched to council offices at Endeavour House. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

Meet the opposition: The flat cap fitting, a former Canaries captain and some lofty ambitions

Sam Nombe celebrates after putting MK Dons ahead against rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists