Ipswich Town fan lands dream job at club - a month after graduation

A 'massive' Ipswich Town fan has landed his dream job at the club - just one month after graduating from university.

Andy Chenery, 21, had always dreamed of playing for the now League One club, but later set his sights on an off-pitch role after finishing a sports course at Suffolk New College.

He later moved on to the University of Suffolk, where his dedication landed him a role as a performance analyst for the club's under-18s team in June.

As part of his role, Andy will prepare reports on opposition teams and review match footage to help establish tactics.

He said: "Football is a super competitive world so if you want to get a job in this industry, you need to be proactive.

"It's great to be involved in football and I feel very fortunate to get my dream job. The whole club is hoping for a good season. Everyone is pulling in the right direction."