Ipswich Town player ‘set bad example to fans’ by driving twice speed limit

PUBLISHED: 17:29 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 22 March 2019

Ipswich Town player Jordan Roberts was handed six points for speeding Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town footballer Jordan Roberts has been hit with six penalty points on his licence for driving at more than twice the speed limit near the club’s Portman Road ground.

Jordan Roberts in action against Preston North End Picture: STEVE WALLERJordan Roberts in action against Preston North End Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 25-year-old, who currently plays on loan for League Two table-topping Lincoln City, was caught driving a Mercedes at 63mph along a 30mph stretch of West End Road at 11.26pm on October 12.

Despite admitting the offence in writing last month, Roberts was advised to attend court on Friday for magistrates to consider disqualification.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison described driving conditions on the night of the offence as clear and dry.

Mr Morrison said a police report indicated that no other vehicles were on the road at the time.

Wearing a black suit, white shirt and black Balenciaga trainers, Roberts read from a prepared statement, in which he accepted travelling at excessive speed and admitted putting the public in potential danger, but highlighted his inexperience of the road, having arrived in an unfamiliar area on a Bosman free transfer from League Two side Crawley Town in the summer.

“I believed it to be an area in the national speed limit,” he told the court.

“I acknowledge that’s not an excuse, but it offers an explanation for why I committed the offence.

“My job puts me in the public eye and in a position of influence.

“I’m disappointed with myself, and have brought the club into disrepute and set a bad example to the fans.”

The Watford-born winger, who was signed by former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst and made six starts for the club before going out on loan, said he needed his driving licence to visit his grandmother in Northampton and return to his Felixstowe home on a weekly basis.

“I consider myself to be an experienced and careful driver, and that this offence is out of character,” he concluded.

Magistrates said they were putting Roberts “on notice”, and that any more driving offences could result in disqualification.

His previously clean licence was endorsed with six points and he was fined £666.

He must also pay £100 towards the cost of prosecution and a £66 statutory fee towards victim services.

