Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town FC mascot Crazee is backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign - saying if he can learn CPR, anyone can.

Learn to be a Lifesaver through the free CPR training campaign launched yesterday, learn CPR as well as how to use a defibrillator.

If i can learn anyone can and you might just save a life!!!! @BBCSuffolk@lesleydolphin@IpswichTown @ipswichstar24 pic.twitter.com/v0sYg6NBB6 — Crazee ITFC (@CrazeeITFC) February 15, 2019

The popular mascot posted a picture on social media today of him using hooves to administer chest compressions on a resuscitation doll.

Crazee tweeted: “If I can learn anyone can and you might just save a life.”

Alongside BBC Radio Suffolk, this newspaper is organising free CPR training sessions with the aim of raising the number of people who know the life-saving skills.

The club have also offered their support for the campaign, describing the need to get more people CPR trained as ‘vital’.

A spokesman for the club said: “This is a great idea.

“We have supported CPR sessions this season when we welcomed Ipswich Life Saving Club to the FanZone for the Norwich game.

“Knowing what to do if someone collapses in front of you can be the difference between life and death – so it’s vital.”

“We will look to bring the campaign into the FanZone before the end of the season to raise awareness.”

To book a free CPR training session, email suffolk.CPR@bbc.co.uk