News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Macauley Bonne to support community festive event

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:10 PM November 17, 2021
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

Ipswich Town star Macauley Bonne will be a special guest at a Christmas fair - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's top scorer is to appear as a special guest and boost the community at its Christmas fair.

Macauley Bonne, who grew up in the Chantry area, will attend the Stone Lodge Community Fair, in Hawthorn Drive, on Thursday, November 18.

Fans will be able to have their photo taken with the star and he will also sign autographs, in return for a small donation to the Chantry charity pot.

Ray Smith, secretary of Stone Lodge Community Association, said: "It's fantastic that Macauley Bonne has agreed to come. You couldn't get a more popular Ipswich Town player."

Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina celebrate with Wes Burns after he had given Ipswich the early lead

Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina celebrate with Wes Burns after he had given Ipswich the early lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

As well as thrilling fans on the pitch, Bonne won hearts last month with a surprise presentation of two shirts to 13-year-old Blues fan Maddy, who had suffered a medical emergency. 

The Christmas fair runs from 6pm to 9pm, but Bonne will only be there from 8.30pm onwards.

The event will feature a wide range of stalls, including Christmas gifts and foods, a barbecue and a raffle.

Mr Smith said: "It's a social event for the community. We are trying to build things up again after Covid."

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
  2. 2 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
  3. 3 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  1. 4 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
  2. 5 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
  4. 7 Meet the 22-year-old who has dream job as an animal ranger
  5. 8 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
  6. 9 Man cleared of obstructing railway after judge throws out case against him
  7. 10 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral

For full details of the fair, search for Stone Lodge Community Association on Facebook.

Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
27 Beach Station Road is up for auction

Partly-built flat and former grooming shop up for grabs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Matt Holden of Langden Games in Tacket Street, Ipswich

Retail

Games store moves to larger space in Ipswich town centre ahead of Christmas

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon