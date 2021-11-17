Ipswich Town star Macauley Bonne will be a special guest at a Christmas fair - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's top scorer is to appear as a special guest and boost the community at its Christmas fair.

Macauley Bonne, who grew up in the Chantry area, will attend the Stone Lodge Community Fair, in Hawthorn Drive, on Thursday, November 18.

Fans will be able to have their photo taken with the star and he will also sign autographs, in return for a small donation to the Chantry charity pot.

Ray Smith, secretary of Stone Lodge Community Association, said: "It's fantastic that Macauley Bonne has agreed to come. You couldn't get a more popular Ipswich Town player."

Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina celebrate with Wes Burns after he had given Ipswich the early lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

As well as thrilling fans on the pitch, Bonne won hearts last month with a surprise presentation of two shirts to 13-year-old Blues fan Maddy, who had suffered a medical emergency.

The Christmas fair runs from 6pm to 9pm, but Bonne will only be there from 8.30pm onwards.

The event will feature a wide range of stalls, including Christmas gifts and foods, a barbecue and a raffle.

Mr Smith said: "It's a social event for the community. We are trying to build things up again after Covid."

For full details of the fair, search for Stone Lodge Community Association on Facebook.