Macauley Bonne to support community festive event
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town's top scorer is to appear as a special guest and boost the community at its Christmas fair.
Macauley Bonne, who grew up in the Chantry area, will attend the Stone Lodge Community Fair, in Hawthorn Drive, on Thursday, November 18.
Fans will be able to have their photo taken with the star and he will also sign autographs, in return for a small donation to the Chantry charity pot.
Ray Smith, secretary of Stone Lodge Community Association, said: "It's fantastic that Macauley Bonne has agreed to come. You couldn't get a more popular Ipswich Town player."
As well as thrilling fans on the pitch, Bonne won hearts last month with a surprise presentation of two shirts to 13-year-old Blues fan Maddy, who had suffered a medical emergency.
The Christmas fair runs from 6pm to 9pm, but Bonne will only be there from 8.30pm onwards.
The event will feature a wide range of stalls, including Christmas gifts and foods, a barbecue and a raffle.
Mr Smith said: "It's a social event for the community. We are trying to build things up again after Covid."
Most Read
- 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
- 2 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
- 3 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
- 4 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
- 5 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
- 7 Meet the 22-year-old who has dream job as an animal ranger
- 8 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
- 9 Man cleared of obstructing railway after judge throws out case against him
- 10 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral
For full details of the fair, search for Stone Lodge Community Association on Facebook.