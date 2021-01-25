Published: 3:25 PM January 25, 2021

A Suffolk home care provider has teamed up with the region's top women's football team.

Woodbridge-based Sarah's Carers will be sponsoring Ipswich Town Women's training kit for the 2020/21 season.

The company hopes its sponsorship will help the club as it waits for the restart to its season in the FA Women's National League.

In return for sponsorship, the women’s squad is creating a special exercise video to help Sarah’s Carers’ clients to stay active and well during the winter months.

The team will also be joining Sarah’s Carers care practitioners throughout the season to help with various tasks – from answering phones at the office to delivering groceries and prescriptions.

Sarah Seaman, founder and director of Sarah’s Carers, said: "As a Suffolk-based business we recognise just how important Ipswich Town Football Club is to our local community and, like many other football clubs in our region, it’s clear to see that the pandemic has presented real difficulties for both the team and their fans."

Rosie Richardson, director of sales at Ipswich Town, said: "The innovative ideas we have begun to explore and opportunities involving the players will help the understanding of how important Sarah's Carers is to the community."