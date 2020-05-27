Gallery

Days Gone By: Remembering It’s a Knockout-style fun days in the 1970s, 80s and 90s

Its a Knockout action at Broomhill Pool in 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

Have you taken part in It’s a Knockout-style contests over the years?

An It's a Knockout' event at Castle Hill, Ipswich, in August 1984 Picture: ARCHANT An It's a Knockout' event at Castle Hill, Ipswich, in August 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we’re looking back at lighthearted sports and games, with a selection of photos from events held during the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

To win this game of It's a Knockout in Felixstowe in 1991, children from Springfield School had to jump through a few hoops. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK To win this game of It's a Knockout in Felixstowe in 1991, children from Springfield School had to jump through a few hoops. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

An event at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich in 1974 saw a large audience turning out to cheer on the contestants.

Youngsters from Springfield School taking on the classic egg and spoon race in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Youngsters from Springfield School taking on the classic egg and spoon race in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Castle Hill School put on its own themed day in 1985, as students and teachers alike dressed up to do different challenges out on the school’s fields.

Teachers at Castle Hill School competing in their own 'It's a Knockout' race in 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH Teachers at Castle Hill School competing in their own 'It's a Knockout' race in 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH

A couple of years later, Ipswich Hospital Radio held its own It’s a Knockout event.

Plenty of people joining in with 'It's a Knockout' challenges in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES Plenty of people joining in with 'It's a Knockout' challenges in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES

And youngsters from Springfield Junior School in Ipswich took a trip to Felixstowe to take part in a fun event in 1991, which included everything from jumping through hoops to a classic egg-and-spoon race.

Teachers of Castle Hill School dressed up for their It's a Knockout style games Picture: IVAN SMITH Teachers of Castle Hill School dressed up for their It's a Knockout style games Picture: IVAN SMITH

Staff from Hospital Radio enjoying a day of challenges in 1987 Picture: IVAN SMITH Staff from Hospital Radio enjoying a day of challenges in 1987 Picture: IVAN SMITH

