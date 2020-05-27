Days Gone By: Remembering It’s a Knockout-style fun days in the 1970s, 80s and 90s
PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 May 2020
Have you taken part in It’s a Knockout-style contests over the years?
Today we’re looking back at lighthearted sports and games, with a selection of photos from events held during the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
An event at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich in 1974 saw a large audience turning out to cheer on the contestants.
Castle Hill School put on its own themed day in 1985, as students and teachers alike dressed up to do different challenges out on the school’s fields.
A couple of years later, Ipswich Hospital Radio held its own It’s a Knockout event.
And youngsters from Springfield Junior School in Ipswich took a trip to Felixstowe to take part in a fun event in 1991, which included everything from jumping through hoops to a classic egg-and-spoon race.
