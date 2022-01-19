Masked Singer's Joel Dommett praises Ipswich pupils' designs in video

Video

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett has congratulated pupils at St Joseph's College for their designs for the show in a heart-warming video.

The comedian praised year three pupils in Mr Weaver's class at the Ipswich school after they sent in their drawings of outlandish costumes to the series' producers.

The Masked Singer, which has been shown on ITV since 2020, features celebrities performing hits while in disguise as weird and wonderful characters.

In his video thanking the youngsters, which was recorded before the latest series this month, Joel Dommett said: "I just want to say I've seen all of your drawings for the suggestions for Masked Singer and they're all so good... so good.

"Honestly, they really cheered me right up.

"Well done, Mr Weaver."

The Ipswich youngsters with their designs for ITV show The Masked Singer - Credit: St Joseph's College

As well as the video from the presenter, Mr Weaver received feedback on the costume ideas from producer Ben Peart to pass on to the pupils.

His email said: "The drawings of the stage are great, they look very similar to ours when we are trying to work out staging and where people will stand.

"We would all like to say thank you so much for your drawings, we love the effort that you have gone to and if any of you are looking for a job as costume designers in the future please be in touch."