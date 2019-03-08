Meet the ITV model and business owner putting Suffolk on the style map

Pam Davis pictured with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield. Picture: PAM DAVIS PAM DAVIS

A model who has been appearing regularly on ITV's This Morning, staring alongside her idol Gok Wan, is putting the final preparations to a fashion event taking place closer to home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pam pictured with Lisa Snowdon and other models. Picture: PAM DAVIS Pam pictured with Lisa Snowdon and other models. Picture: PAM DAVIS

Pam Davis, the woman behind the annual Suffolk Fashion Show, wants to "empower people through fashion" and in less than three weeks she will bring together models, designers and retailers from across the county to show case the must haves of the autumn/winter season.

The fashion brand owner has 25 years' experience in the industry.

Her journey began at just 18 when she won a 'Girl of the Month' competition in London, from there her career sky rocketed.

She worked as a model and in 2011 she launched Fashion Candy Style, which she describes as a unique contemporary brand which offers fashion event management, personal style/image consultations, fashion editorial, and an elite model bank.

Pam Davis and other daytime models pictured with Ruth Langsford who hosts This Morning. Picture: PAM DAVIS Pam Davis and other daytime models pictured with Ruth Langsford who hosts This Morning. Picture: PAM DAVIS

The business continues to go from strength to strength.

Pam said: "I would like to continue expanding the Fashion Candy Style core team and continue working with local businesses. We want to seek new clients to add to the brand's portfolio.

"We launched an elite model bank two years ago and we would like to recruit a number of diverse models to meet the demand for future client projects and campaigns."

And not forgetting her own modelling roots, Pam has been a regular model on ITV's This Morning, working with Gok Wan and Rochelle Humes, as well as Phil and Holly, and Eamonn and Ruth.

Pam Davis has also worked alongside Rochelle Humes on This Morning. Picture: PAM DAVIS Pam Davis has also worked alongside Rochelle Humes on This Morning. Picture: PAM DAVIS

Speaking of her success, the 55-year-old am said: "Without a doubt one of my biggest achievements is becoming a regular model for This Morning. This has given me the opportunity to put my modelling hat back on and indulge in live TV."

Suffolk Fashion Week, now in its seventh year, takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich on Thursday, October 3.

Pam added: "The show has created a platform for local businesses and for retailers to showcase their collections."

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Pam Davis presents a number of fashion events around the county. Picture: PAM DAVIS/ FASHION CANDY STYLE Pam Davis presents a number of fashion events around the county. Picture: PAM DAVIS/ FASHION CANDY STYLE

Read more: Meet the middle aged models of Suffolk Fashion Show who prove age is just a number