‘Wonderful lady’ Ivy Hinchcliffe celebrates 105th birthday despite lockdown
PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 April 2020
CARE UK
At the grand age of 105, Ivy Hinchcliffe of Ipswich celebrated her birthday in style despite the coronavirus lockdown.
Residents and the team at Care UK’s Prince George House in the town helped her to mark the occasion, with a cake made specially by the home’s chef, drinks and balloons.
Mrs Hinchcliffe, whose maiden name was Hillman, was born in Blackburn, but has lived in Ipswich since the 1980s.
She was one of six children, and began work aged 14, using jacquard looms in a mill. Looking back, she said the work was hard, but she enjoyed it because she was good at it and she received a lot of praise.
Before the Second World War she married her husband Jim, who she says was a good and kind man. Together they moved from Blackburn to Blackpool.
During the war, Mrs Hinchcliffe ran a boarding house. Soldiers were billeted there, while her husband played his part in the war effort, working in a nearby aircraft factory.
After the war, she returned to weaving before having her daughter, Susan. In 1951, Mrs Hinchcliffe brought a run-down tripe shop and converted it into a grocer’s.
Every morning she opened the store at 7am to take in fresh bread and she would close again at 7pm, to start cleaning and stocking the shelves for the next day.
In 1984, when Mr Hinchcliffe retired from his job with the gas board, the couple decided to retire to Ipswich to be close to their daughter. They became regulars at the Alan Road Methodist Church. Sadly, Jim passed away in 2005 and Ivy carried on living at home with the support of Susan.
In 2015 she moved into Prince George House, in Mansbrook Boulevard, in Ipswich.
Home manager Jennie Rodger said “Ivy is a wonderful lady and we wanted to ensure that, despite our lockdown to keep everyone safe, she had a celebration worthy of her 105 years.
“Here at Prince George House we like to make sure birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated the way our residents would like.
“Normally, that would involve a party in the home for friends and family.
“Due to the pandemic, this was sadly not possible. However, Ivy had a wonderful time and we have promised her a big party next year for her 106th birthday.”