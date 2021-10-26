Ivy flies over Suffolk for 100th birthday celebration
- Credit: Amanda Richmond
Inspirational Ivy Richmond of Kesgrave celebrated her 100th birthday in style - by taking flight.
Nieces Amanda Richmond and Sarah Norman organised a series of surprises for Ivy's birthday on October 23, including a commercial pleasure flight over Suffolk.
"The flight was the biggest highlight of all," Amanda said. "Ivy really loved it and was so excited."
The amazing 100-year-old was able to see the Orwell Bridge, Felixstowe, Framlingham and Woodbridge from the skies.
And she also got a bird's-eye view of Kesgrave, including Holm Court, where she lives, and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, where she earlier enjoyed a birthday meal as part of her celebrations.
Over the past year, Ivy climbed nine flights of 18 stairs daily, the equivalent of Mount Everest, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
She has flown abroad a few times on holiday, and for her 90th birthday she went in a British Airways simulator in London and "landed" a 747 in San Francisco.
