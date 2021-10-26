News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ivy flies over Suffolk for 100th birthday celebration

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM October 26, 2021   
Ivy Richmond of Kesgrave took a flight on her 100th birthday

Ivy Richmond of Kesgrave took a flight on her 100th birthday - Credit: Amanda Richmond

Inspirational Ivy Richmond of Kesgrave celebrated her 100th birthday in style - by taking flight.

Nieces Amanda Richmond and Sarah Norman organised a series of surprises for Ivy's birthday on October 23, including a commercial pleasure flight over Suffolk.

"The flight was the biggest highlight of all," Amanda said. "Ivy really loved it and was so excited." 

Ivy Richmond with the plane for her 100th-birthday flight

Ivy Richmond with the plane for her 100th-birthday flight - Credit: Amanda Richmond

The amazing 100-year-old was able to see the Orwell Bridge, Felixstowe, Framlingham and Woodbridge from the skies.

And she also got a bird's-eye view of Kesgrave, including Holm Court, where she lives, and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, where she earlier enjoyed a birthday meal as part of her celebrations.

Over the past year, Ivy climbed nine flights of 18 stairs daily, the equivalent of Mount Everest, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

She has flown abroad a few times on holiday, and for her 90th birthday she went in a British Airways simulator in London and "landed" a 747 in San Francisco.


Most Read

  1. 1 Unex starts work at former Ipswich Debenhams store
  2. 2 Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast
  3. 3 'Small number' of street workers in Ipswich, 15 years after Steve Wright murders
  1. 4 New movie to be shot in Suffolk in 2022, author announces
  2. 5 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  3. 6 What are the Covid rates in Suffolk — and could Christmas be affected?
  4. 7 £1,600 worth of power tools stolen while owner was shopping
  5. 8 Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast
  6. 9 Cardinal Practice 'access issues' to be discussed at key NHS meeting
  7. 10 Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air
Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich women reporting to police a drinks spiking incident in Shoreditch, London

Women's Safety

Brunch trip leaves friend group 'anxious' after spiking fears

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A London man has pleaded guilty to drugs charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Drink driver found slumped at wheel after partying until 7am

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police can seize alcohol from nuisance street drinkers in Ipswich under the PSPO powers. Picture: SA

Knife Crime

Crime map shows locations of weapons offences in Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
How well do you know Ipswich? Take our quiz to find out

Quiz

How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon