Photographer makes a splash with this water-themed photo
PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 January 2019
Pamela Bidwell
Last week we challenged our iWitness members to capture photos of all things water related.
The Dip in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL
And our weekly winner is Pamela Bidwell, with her photograph of a swan splash landing on the water.
Fishing at Felixstowe Picture: ALAN BALDRY
Stephen Squirrell’s attempt at water week went swimmingly, with his image of the Felixstowe waves crashing on the sea groynes.
Reflections of Flatford Mill Picture: MICK WEBB
Another attempt shot on the Felixstowe coast was Alan Baldry’s fishing photograph.
Crashing wave chasing the Sanderling Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA
The next iWitness challenge is Architecture.
Water from the East Picture: ALEX SMITH
