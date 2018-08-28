Snow

Photographer makes a splash with this water-themed photo

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 January 2019

WINNER Splash landing by swan Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Pamela Bidwell

Last week we challenged our iWitness members to capture photos of all things water related.

The Dip in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELLThe Dip in Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

And our weekly winner is Pamela Bidwell, with her photograph of a swan splash landing on the water.

Fishing at Felixstowe Picture: ALAN BALDRYFishing at Felixstowe Picture: ALAN BALDRY

Stephen Squirrell’s attempt at water week went swimmingly, with his image of the Felixstowe waves crashing on the sea groynes.

Reflections of Flatford Mill Picture: MICK WEBBReflections of Flatford Mill Picture: MICK WEBB

Another attempt shot on the Felixstowe coast was Alan Baldry’s fishing photograph.

Crashing wave chasing the Sanderling Picture: ROBERT MCKENNACrashing wave chasing the Sanderling Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

The next iWitness challenge is Architecture.

Water from the East Picture: ALEX SMITHWater from the East Picture: ALEX SMITH

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Click here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.





