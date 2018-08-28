Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 11:30 11 December 2018

Beccles in the mist Picture: JANE GEORGE

Beccles in the mist Picture: JANE GEORGE

Talented readers have sent in pictures they have taken all over Suffolk including Beccles in the mist, Christmas lights on the Ipswich Waterfront and wildlife in Westleton.

Take a look through our stunning selection of iwitness pictures - see if we have included yours or someone you know.

If you know one of the photographers make sure you share this article with them so they can see their work being showcased.

Jane George captured a stunning shot of Beccles in the mist. It is a gorgeous winter scene with boats both sides of the lake.

Skies in Suffolk Picture: MICHELE DOICKSkies in Suffolk Picture: MICHELE DOICK

We also loved Shawn Phillips’ sunset picture which featured a Shetland pony.

All our contributions were outstanding, if you fancy getting involved you can upload a picture here.

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know by voting in our poll.

Sunset in the fields Picture: SHAWN PHILLIPSSunset in the fields Picture: SHAWN PHILLIPS

Wildlife of Westleton Heath Picture: ROBERT MCKENNAWildlife of Westleton Heath Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Fields in Hartest Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOOREFields in Hartest Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Christmas reflections at the Waterfront Picture: JAN MIDDLEDITCHChristmas reflections at the Waterfront Picture: JAN MIDDLEDITCH

Christmas roses blooming in the garden Picture: ANGELA GOODWINChristmas roses blooming in the garden Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

4 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

09:53 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

09:13 Tom Potter
The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

08:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A shop assistant who witnessed a row between members of two rival groups in an Ipswich town centre store a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death has described her shock at the incident.

New report shows tourism is thriving in the East of England, but highlights the plight of listed buildings when the retailers leave town

52 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St Nicholas Street, Diss. Picture: Edward James

The latest research by Historic England shows that tourism is booming in the East of England, with the number of day visits almost doubling from 10m in 2012 to 18m in 2016.

What happens next on Brexit? MPs from East Anglia consider options

11:33 Paul Geater
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

MPs from across the region are still trying to work out what will happen next on Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May started at whistle-stop tour of European capitals after pulling Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

