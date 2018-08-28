Poll

Vote for your favourite iwitness picture here

Beccles in the mist Picture: JANE GEORGE

Talented readers have sent in pictures they have taken all over Suffolk including Beccles in the mist, Christmas lights on the Ipswich Waterfront and wildlife in Westleton.

Take a look through our stunning selection of iwitness pictures - see if we have included yours or someone you know.

If you know one of the photographers make sure you share this article with them so they can see their work being showcased.

Jane George captured a stunning shot of Beccles in the mist. It is a gorgeous winter scene with boats both sides of the lake.

Skies in Suffolk Picture: MICHELE DOICK

We also loved Shawn Phillips’ sunset picture which featured a Shetland pony.

All our contributions were outstanding, if you fancy getting involved you can upload a picture here.

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know by voting in our poll.

Sunset in the fields Picture: SHAWN PHILLIPS

Wildlife of Westleton Heath Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Fields in Hartest Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Christmas reflections at the Waterfront Picture: JAN MIDDLEDITCH