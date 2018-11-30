Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY Supplied by family

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

Jacee with her mum Sarah, four-year-old sister Aimee, 14-year-old brother Blake and stepfather Tim Cox in Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY Jacee with her mum Sarah, four-year-old sister Aimee, 14-year-old brother Blake and stepfather Tim Cox in Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

Stowmarket mum Sarah Cox urged people to support Embrace Child Victims of Crime (CVoC) after the charity helped the family travel to Disneyland Paris.

Daughter Jacee was seven years old when she suffered injuries on the A140 at Mendlesham last July.

Her father, Colin Fisk, died in the crash, caused by a lorry driver, who was jailed for four years after admitting dangerous driving.

Referred by Suffolk police to the charity, which helps youngsters cope with trauma, Jacee and her family travelled to meet others in a similar position and spend time away together.

Mrs Cox said: “I can’t praise enough the work of this charity, which gave Jacee and the whole family the pick-up we needed at just the right time. It gave us memories we will cherish forever and allowed us to not feel so alone with what happened.

“Not only did we have a magical time in Disney, but we met and bonded with other mums and dads who had gone through similar things, and we are now a group of friends, from across the UK, who can keep supporting each other.

“The Embrace care officer, Diane, has been amazing and so supportive throughout.”

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, of the roads and armed policing team, who referred the family to Embrace, said: “It’s good for us to know, as police officers, that we can put young victims in touch with support they need.”

Charity chief Anne Campbell said: “It’s always wonderful to hear positive feedback from the families we have supported.”

Though a national charity, Embrace CVoC delivers services locally to young people affected by serious crime, who require some form of otherwise unavailable support. In 2017, it supported 24 children and families in Suffolk.

Help ranges from ‘no wait’ access to counselling, peer group or specialist therapy, practical help for low income families, free day-trips and weekend breaks.

In the run up to Christmas, supporters can buy a gift for a child victim of crime in Suffolk as part of the ‘Dear Santa’ appeal.

Gifts chosen by the children can be bought from Amazon and will be wrapped and delivered ‘from Santa’ in time for the big day.

To buy a Dear Santa gift, visit embracecvoc.org.uk/dear-Santa or search #DearSanta2018 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.