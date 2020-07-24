E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged with exposing himself in park

PUBLISHED: 17:17 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 24 July 2020

Jack Corrie appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Jack Corrie appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old Suffolk man has been charged with intentionally exposing his genitals in a park.

Jack Corrie appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Corrie, of Old Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, has been charged with two counts of intentionally exposing his genitals in public with intent to cause alarm or distress, two counts of attempted exposure and one count of stalking a lone female causing her serious alarm or distress.

Corrie entered not guilty pleas to all five offences, which are alleged to have taken place on separate occasions over a two-week period of last August.

Judge David Pugh listed Corrie’s trial to begin at Ipswich Crown Court during the fortnight beginning January 11 next year.

The trial is expected to last three to four days.

Corrie was released on unconditional bail until the date of his trial.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

