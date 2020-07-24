Man charged with exposing himself in park

Jack Corrie appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old Suffolk man has been charged with intentionally exposing his genitals in a park.

Jack Corrie appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Corrie, of Old Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, has been charged with two counts of intentionally exposing his genitals in public with intent to cause alarm or distress, two counts of attempted exposure and one count of stalking a lone female – causing her serious alarm or distress.

Corrie entered not guilty pleas to all five offences, which are alleged to have taken place on separate occasions over a two-week period of last August.

Judge David Pugh listed Corrie’s trial to begin at Ipswich Crown Court during the fortnight beginning January 11 next year.

The trial is expected to last three to four days.

Corrie was released on unconditional bail until the date of his trial.