Boy, 15, missing from Trimley, last seen wearing Pudsey Bear shirt

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Supplied by family

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old boy from Trimley St Martin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing 15-year-old boy, Jack Downing, from Trimley St Martin Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Police are appealing for help in tracing missing 15-year-old boy, Jack Downing, from Trimley St Martin Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

You may also want to watch:

Jack is described as 5ft 5in, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a red T-shirt with a black Pudsey Bear logo on the front, black tracksuit trousers and red trainers. He also had a scooter with him.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jack, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 91 of June 22.