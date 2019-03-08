Partly Cloudy

Boy, 15, missing from Trimley, last seen wearing Pudsey Bear shirt

PUBLISHED: 11:19 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 22 June 2019

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Supplied by family

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old boy from Trimley St Martin.

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing 15-year-old boy, Jack Downing, from Trimley St Martin Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYPolice are appealing for help in tracing missing 15-year-old boy, Jack Downing, from Trimley St Martin Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Jack is described as 5ft 5in, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a red T-shirt with a black Pudsey Bear logo on the front, black tracksuit trousers and red trainers. He also had a scooter with him.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jack, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 91 of June 22.

