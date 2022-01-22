Night with Jack Whitehall and his parents nears sell out

Jack Whitehall, pictured here at the GQ Man of the Year, awards is heading to Ipswich in March. - Credit: PA

Tickets for comedian Jack Whitehall's upcoming show at the Ipswich Regent are selling fast.

The Bad Education and Fresh Meat star's upcoming tour will involve him bringing his parents Michael and Hillary to tell the people of Ipswich "How to survive family holidays" on Tuesday, March 15.

As of Friday, there were only 300 tickets of the 1,400 seated capacity left.

Peter Ling, programming manager at the Ipswich Regent, said: "There are only tickets in the circle left— All the stalls are pretty much sold out. We've got about 300 tickets left."

The show is based on Whitehall's book of the same name, where the comedian explores the good and bad of going on a break with your family.

Whitehall has previously appeared in a number of shows with his parents, with his Travels with My Father series alongside Michael a huge hit on Netflix.

Tickets for the show are on sale on the Ipswich Regent's website.