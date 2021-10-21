Published: 7:30 AM October 21, 2021

Jackie Sadek is the new chair of the Ipswich Vision Partnership. - Credit: Daniel Burman

One of Britain's top experts in urban regeneration is to become the new chair of the Ipswich Vision Partnership.

Jackie Sadek was special advisor to the Department of Communities and Local Government when she visited the town to see how the embryonic Ipswich Vision Partnership was bringing together the business community and local authorities to give it a boost.

That prompted her to describe the prospects for the town as "hot, seriously hot."

Ms Sadek has also worked with the London Docklands Development Corporation, Tesco, CBRE and Kent Thameside on urban regeneration projects.

She said: “Real change is best delivered to places via an entrepreneurial approach alongside collaborative ways of working. The Vision Board in Ipswich has led the way on this, and it now has a hugely ambitious programme to create the Connected Town Centre.

"My priority as chair will be to publish a Delivery Plan early in the new year that will put into action the positive views received from businesses and residents. After that, we need to get on with delivering and we will be judged by outcomes.”

She has been appointed by Ipswich Central and her fees will be paid by the levy paid to the BID company by town centre businesses if its contract is renewed in the vote by town centre firms over the next few weeks.

She will start her role from November 1.

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter said: “On behalf of town centre businesses, we offered to fund the appointment of a new Vision Chair on the clear understanding that it must be a proven urban regeneration expert who would help us to drive forward real change in Ipswich.

"We need someone who has done something on this scale before and who has the determination, the expertise, and the contacts to turn the Connected Town strategy into a reality. I am delighted that, in Jackie, we have found exactly that person.”

Alongside Ipswich Central, other members of the Vision Board are Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, New Anglia LEP, the University of Suffolk, All About Ipswich and Tom Hunt MP.

Her appointment was welcomed by politicians across the political divide.

Conservative MP Tom Hunt said: “There is real determination amongst partners to deliver long-term improvement for the town centre. The government Town Deal money helps to kick-start revival, but we know that there is much more that we need to do beyond.

"I am really looking forward to working with Jackie and the other Vision members to bring forward those future priorities.”

Labour council leader David Ellesmere, said: “I’m really pleased that we have managed to attract someone of Jackie’s stature to chair the Ipswich Vision.

"She brings real-world experience of delivering regeneration projects and the national connections that will be invaluable in producing the big improvements we want to see in our town.”



