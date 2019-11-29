E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: JAFFA running club host a family fun day in 1988

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 December 2019

Do you spot anyone you recognise from our gallery? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you spot anyone you recognise from our gallery? Picture: ARCHANT

Families came together to enjoy a fun day hosted by the Ipswich JAFFA Running club, which hosted races for all ages throughout the event.

Performing their stretches before the big race Picture: ARCHANTPerforming their stretches before the big race Picture: ARCHANT

Running families came out in force for the occasion in 1988 - the tenth anniversary of the club, which is still thriving and growing today.

Friends and family watch from the sidelines as the runners take part in their races Picture: ARCHANTFriends and family watch from the sidelines as the runners take part in their races Picture: ARCHANT

There was a mix of races held to fit all the ages of runners at the club, from the youngest juniors to the oldest veterans.

Young runners set off on their race Picture: ARCHANTYoung runners set off on their race Picture: ARCHANT

Schoolchildren had their own race, where just before the start they were shown a number of stretches to prevent any injuries happening during the race.

Runners of all ages were encouraged to join in with the fun day Picture: ARCHANTRunners of all ages were encouraged to join in with the fun day Picture: ARCHANT

Members of other running clubs also took part during the day, in particular Colchester Joggers, who a few months later took on JAFFA in a 4k race.

Leading the stretching to prevent pulling any muscles Picture: ARCHANTLeading the stretching to prevent pulling any muscles Picture: ARCHANT

This was at the time the first inter-club event that JAFFA took part in and was raced on the Colchester Garrison track, where JAFFA came out victorious over Colchester Joggers.

Families ran together as they enjoyed the fun day Picture: ARCHANTFamilies ran together as they enjoyed the fun day Picture: ARCHANT

