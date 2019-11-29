Nostalgia: JAFFA running club host a family fun day in 1988
Families came together to enjoy a fun day hosted by the Ipswich JAFFA Running club, which hosted races for all ages throughout the event.
Running families came out in force for the occasion in 1988 - the tenth anniversary of the club, which is still thriving and growing today.
There was a mix of races held to fit all the ages of runners at the club, from the youngest juniors to the oldest veterans.
Schoolchildren had their own race, where just before the start they were shown a number of stretches to prevent any injuries happening during the race.
Members of other running clubs also took part during the day, in particular Colchester Joggers, who a few months later took on JAFFA in a 4k race.
This was at the time the first inter-club event that JAFFA took part in and was raced on the Colchester Garrison track, where JAFFA came out victorious over Colchester Joggers.