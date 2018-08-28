Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Homeless man jailed for possessing machete in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:32 23 January 2019

Vamps Fountain has been jailed for six months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Vamps Fountain has been jailed for six months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A homeless man who was seen with a machete in Ipswich town centre on one of the busiest Christmas shopping days of the year has been jailed for six months.

Sentencing Vamps Fountain at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin described the machete as a “big, ugly weapon which could cause a lot of damage if it was misused”.

Fountain, 41, of no fixed address, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for having an article with a blade in 1995.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said that on Saturday December 22, which was the last shopping Saturday before Christmas, shoppers saw Fountain in Foundation Street and the Cattle Market bus station with the machete.

One man saw the machete drop out of Fountain’s clothing and called the police.

Another man, who was in the Cattle Market at 3.40pm, saw the handle of the machete protruding from Fountain’s jacket and when he approached Fountain the defendant told him: “Go away or I’ll do you.”

The man ran into a nearby shop and asked staff to call the police.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Fountain, said her client hadn’t brandished the machete.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ipswich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Ipswich Witches 2019... MIKE BACON takes a closer look and gives his thoughts...

Danny King (blue) leads Chris Harris (red). The pair will be in Witches colours this season

Homeless man jailed for possessing machete in Ipswich

Vamps Fountain has been jailed for six months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Santander bank is closing down four branches in Suffolk and North Essex - what impact will it have on these towns?

Santander on High Street in Newmarket will be closing on the 30th May 2019 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists