Burglar facing jail for house break-in

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A homeless 23-year-old drug addict who broke into an Ipswich home at night while it was occupied has been warned he faces jail.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday March 8 was Ali Issaq, who admitted burglary at a house in Beaconsfield Road, Ipswich, on July 20 last year and stealing alcohol, car keys and tobacco.

Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn sentence on Issaq for a probation report and a report to look at his suitability for a drug rehabilitation order.

However, he warned Issaq that the most likely sentence would be immediate custody.

Lynne Shirley, for Issaq, told the court her client was a Sudanese national who had been granted asylum.

She said although he had a number of previous convictions this was his first offence of burglary.

Miss Shirley said Issaq was homeless and had drug and alcohol issues which needed to be addressed if he was to break the cycle of offending.

Issaq will be sentenced during the week commencing April 15.

