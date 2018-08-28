Sunny

A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 November 2018

Archant

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass over a customer was put behind bars this week. Take a look at the others here.

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSimon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass on a customer was jailed for one year and seven months.

Simon Clarke, 54, of Albion Street, Saxmundham, attacked his victim without any provocation at the former Cooper’s Dip pub in Saxmundham.

The 30-year-old was left with lacerations to his head - Clarke now faces 19 months behind bars and was ordered to pay £750 in compensation and £1,000 in costs.

A Clacton man who engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old was jailed for five years.

Charlie BowyerCharlie Bowyer

Jason Cowie, 45, of Oxford Crescent, was found guilty of five counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of distributing similar images and sexual activity with no penetration.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A Colchester man who broke into a woman’s house and sexually assaulted her was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

The mother who was in bed with her young daughter woke to find Charlie Bowyer, 25, on top of her naked.

When she screamed and tried to get away he pinned her down by her wrist and shoulder. Bowyer had taken more cocaine than he had ever used before and was completely shocked and ashamed of what he had done to his victim. When police arrested him they found him with a hose around his neck and told the officers ‘Kill me. Kill me.’

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

Yesterday, 21:07 Andrew Hirst
McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Two knife wielding robbers threatened staff at an Ipswich convenience shop before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

Yesterday, 22:20 Andrew Hirst
A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:04 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

Where to celebrate the New Year

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Five arrests, 50 cars stopped and £15,000 reclaimed in crackdown on uninsured drivers

Yesterday, 15:46 Jake Foxford
Over 50 drivers were asked to stop for a range of motoring offences, with five arrests made in the course of the work. Picture: NSRAPT

Uninsured drivers in Ipswich town centre were the latest targets of a week-long crackdown led by Suffolk Constabulary.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

Yesterday, 15:36 Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

Yesterday, 12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Stakeholders get behind new vision for Shotley Pier

Yesterday, 19:30 Amy Gibbons
The new Victorian-inspired vision for Shotley Pier Picture: JOHN BOWEN

A new design for Shotley Pier has been approved by the majority of stakeholders following a bout of tension over the future of the tourist attraction.

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Yesterday, 14:42 Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

