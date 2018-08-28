A teacher who engaged in sexual activity with pupils is among those jailed this week

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A father-of-two was put behind bars this week after being found guilty of 11 offences involving children. See what else has been happening in East Anglian courts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary. Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

A fraudster who stole more than £40,000 from victims was jailed for six years.

Mark Grace, 30, of Corton Road in Lowestoft, got into relationships with his victims after meeting them through social media. He would convince the women to take out loans and credit for him and then ended the relationship once he received the money - leaving the victims to pay off the debt.

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An ex teacher was jailed for 10 years after engaging in sexual activity with two female pupils.

Alex Brown, who is 35, was found guilty of five offences of sexual activity with a child, three of penetrative sexual activity with a child and three of taking indecent images of a child. The father-of-two committed the offences while married and employed at schools in the Waveney area between 2015 and 2017. Judge David Goodin said Brown had “betrayed the solemn trust of society in the most comprehensive way imaginable”.

Scott Hyam was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court today Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Scott Hyam was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court today Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar who was part of a gang which carried out a number of night time raids has been jailed for two years and eight months. Scott Hyam, 32, of Ramsgate Drive, Ipswich, was one of three men who smashed their way into village stores in Shotley, Grundisburgh, Reydon, and Great Blakenham.

Judge Overbury described the break-ins as a “complete invasion of people’s privacy and security” and said the offences had caused considerable damage and fear.

Steven Long outside the High Court. Picture: PAUL KEOGH Steven Long outside the High Court. Picture: PAUL KEOGH

A man accused of ripping off hundreds of pensioners has been jailed for eight months.

Steven Long, 52, is accused of using clients’ money to prop up his businesses and transferring millions abroad, where they have disappeared. Long enticed his victims into entrusting their money to his Universal Wealth Preservation Trust by claims it could avoid their heirs’ inheritance being swallowed by care home fees and the taxman.