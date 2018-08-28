A teacher who engaged in sexual activity with pupils is among those jailed this week
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:43 22 December 2018
Suffolk Constabulary
A father-of-two was put behind bars this week after being found guilty of 11 offences involving children. See what else has been happening in East Anglian courts.
A fraudster who stole more than £40,000 from victims was jailed for six years.
Mark Grace, 30, of Corton Road in Lowestoft, got into relationships with his victims after meeting them through social media. He would convince the women to take out loans and credit for him and then ended the relationship once he received the money - leaving the victims to pay off the debt.
An ex teacher was jailed for 10 years after engaging in sexual activity with two female pupils.
Alex Brown, who is 35, was found guilty of five offences of sexual activity with a child, three of penetrative sexual activity with a child and three of taking indecent images of a child. The father-of-two committed the offences while married and employed at schools in the Waveney area between 2015 and 2017. Judge David Goodin said Brown had “betrayed the solemn trust of society in the most comprehensive way imaginable”.
A burglar who was part of a gang which carried out a number of night time raids has been jailed for two years and eight months. Scott Hyam, 32, of Ramsgate Drive, Ipswich, was one of three men who smashed their way into village stores in Shotley, Grundisburgh, Reydon, and Great Blakenham.
Judge Overbury described the break-ins as a “complete invasion of people’s privacy and security” and said the offences had caused considerable damage and fear.
A man accused of ripping off hundreds of pensioners has been jailed for eight months.
Steven Long, 52, is accused of using clients’ money to prop up his businesses and transferring millions abroad, where they have disappeared. Long enticed his victims into entrusting their money to his Universal Wealth Preservation Trust by claims it could avoid their heirs’ inheritance being swallowed by care home fees and the taxman.
