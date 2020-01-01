E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jailed in Suffolk: A death crash lorry driver and a prolific burglar who preyed on homes

PUBLISHED: 05:59 28 March 2020

A death crash lorry driver and a man who stole more than £24,000 worth of goods are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Dan-constantin Caraza was jailed for 40 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDan-constantin Caraza was jailed for 40 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death crash lorry driver jailed for 40 months

A lorry driver distracted by his phone before a fatal collision with a cyclist has been jailed for 40 months.

Dan-Constantin Caraza, 30, was using Facebook Messenger before his Volvo lorry hit Brian Riley on the A134 Long Melford bypass on October 19, 2018.

Caraza, from Upminster, admitted causing Mr Riley’s death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

He had denied committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice by concealing a mobile phone in his lorry on the same date.

Prosecutors accepted the pleas and did not seek a trial on the second charge.

Caraza, a professional driver with no previous convictions, was jailed for 40 months and banned from driving for an extended period of five years and eight months at Ipswich Crown Court.

Robert Wilson, 35, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, has been jailed following a burglary at the Boots store in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICERobert Wilson, 35, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, has been jailed following a burglary at the Boots store in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

For more information regarding the trial see here.

Man jailed after Ipswich town centre burglary

Robert Wilson, 35, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, has been jailed following a burglary at the Boots store in Ipswich town centre.

The burglary happened at the store in Tavern Street shortly before 6pm on Sunday, March 22, when entry was forced via a window.

An undisclosed amount of fragrance bottles was stolen, before a man handling the goods was pursued through the town centre and arrested by officers from the Ipswich Central Neighbourhood Team.

Magistrates sentenced Wilson to 28 weeks in prison for burglary and criminal damage offences relating to a broken window at a residential property in Northgate Street the same evening.

He was also sentenced to 12 weeks for separate shoplifting offences between December 2019 and February 2020 in Norwich.

Billy Smith has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYBilly Smith has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See more here.

Prolific burglar who targeted Suffolk homes is jailed

A prolific night-time burglar who preyed on homes in the Ipswich area and stole more than £24,000 worth of goods has been jailed for three years.

Billy Smith, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two burglaries at Ipswich Crown Court and asked for 14 other offences to be taken into consideration.

The two incidents took place on July 10, 2018, when there was an attempted burglary of a property on Shakespeare Road, Ipswich, and on July 12, 2018, when a home and three garden sheds were broken into on Docking Road in Ringstead, near Hunstanton.

Smith was arrested a few hours later and following police enquiries, he was charged with those two offences.

He also asked for 14 other offences to be taken into consideration.

These consisted of six burglary offences, five burglaries from other buildings such as sheds or garages and one case of a theft from a motor vehicle. These all took place between June 29, 2018, and July 30, 2019 in the Ipswich area, as well as Tuddenham, Elmsett, Boxford, Chelmondiston and Holme-Next-The-Sea in Norfolk.

Around £24,500 worth of items were stolen from the properties and around £850 worth of property was damaged.

For more details about what was stolen, see here.

