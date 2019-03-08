E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
An online sexual predator and charity box thieves are among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 October 2019

Thomas Willsher has been jailed for seven years and eight months at Ipswich Crown Court after posing as a teenager on Facebook and persuading four girls to send him naked pictures of thiemselves. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Take a look at the criminals who have been put behind bars in Suffolk and Essex this week - including a burgling duo, a criminal gang who have carried out over 50 offences and a dating site predator.

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts and Alfie Stanley Picture: Met PoliceL-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts and Alfie Stanley Picture: Met Police

Footage shows historic Suffolk building smashed by ATM thieves

Criminal gang that carried out over 50 crimes across the south east of England, including a ram raid at a Suffolk shop, have been jailed.

The five criminals Alfie Smith, Alfie Stanley, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts and Jimmy Broomfield all received different sentences after carrying out a total of 52 offences in Suffolk, Essex, London, Hertforshire, Cambridge, Kent, the Thames Valley area and Surrey.

17 of the offences were ATM thefts, 23 were burglaries and 12 were taking of a motor vehicle.

Find out about the individuals sentences and watch the shocking damage done here.

Jason Lawrance has had his prison term extended after more victims came forward. Picture: DERBYSHIRE POLICEJason Lawrance has had his prison term extended after more victims came forward. Picture: DERBYSHIRE POLICE

Dating site predator who raped woman in Suffolk home has prison term extended

Father-of-three Jason Lawrance has had his prison term extended by two-and-a-half years for further sex attacks on five different women.

Some of the victims came forward after Lawrance was jailed for life in 2016 for the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of seven other women.

During the trial jurors heard how Lawrance twice raped a woman in her Suffolk home and making her pregnant, after lying about having a vasectomy. The next day, he sent a message to the victim, saying: "I have a confession. I'm still fertile. Sorry."

Read more about Lawrance's case here.

Adam Bone and Douglas Gibson's have been convicted of burglary. Photo: Suffolk PoliceAdam Bone and Douglas Gibson's have been convicted of burglary. Photo: Suffolk Police

Burgling duo jailed for TV and DVD thefts

Douglas Gibson and Adam Bone broke into a flat stealing DVDs and a television in Lowestoft.

The pair were both jailed for 28 months and 25 days after admitting the burglary.

The owner of the flat had lost her keys and had left a window unlocked, and received a call to say that her dog had escaped and the front door was open.

Read more about the incident here.

Jamie Darby (left) and Paul Batterbee (right) were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, each receiving a sentence of 27 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYJamie Darby (left) and Paul Batterbee (right) were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, each receiving a sentence of 27 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Justice has been done' - Charity box thieves jailed after smash and grab raids

Two Suffolk men have each been jailed for 27 months after stealing charity boxes and £7,500 of cigarettes during two shop burglaries.

Jamie Darby and Paul Batterbee were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court last week after five charity boxes were stolen.

One of the charity boxes contained a tracking device which led police officers to the pair, who were found with a large quantity of cigarettes about 15 minutes away.

You can read the specific details here.

Man jailed after posing as a teenager on Facebook and persuading girls to send him naked pictures

A judge has warned parents of the dangers of online sexual predators after jailing a 26-year-old from Brightlingsea.

Thomas Willsher has been jailed for more than seven years after he posed as a teen on Facebook and persuaded four girls - one of whom was 13 - to send him naked pictures of themselves.

Willsher threatened to post the pictures of one of the girls on social media and threatened to display naked pictures of another girl at her school when they tried to stop contact with him.

Read more about the case and Willsher's sentencing here.

