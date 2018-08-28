Heavy Showers

A teenager who sent bomb threats is among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 December 2018

Take a look at what has been happing in East Anglian courts in the last 10 days. Pictured - George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Take a look at what has been happing in East Anglian courts in the last 10 days. Pictured - George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Find out how long criminals of East Anglia will spend behind bars with our jailed round-up.

A Clacton man was jailed for two years after he stabbed his former friend.

Robbie Masson, 25, of Groom Park, started making accusations and produced a 12-inch knife to his victim.

Masson had accomplice Jimmy Valentine with him, who hit the victim in the back of the head with a golf club. The victim was treated for a head wound, and stab wounds to his stomach and hands.

A 54-year-old man was jailed for six months after a string of crimes.

Robbie Masson was jailed for grievous bodily harm without intent Picture: ESSEX POLICERobbie Masson was jailed for grievous bodily harm without intent Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Michael Joseph Smith, of no fixed address, was charged with theft as well as breach on five occasions of community behaviour orders, a breach of a community protection notice, and three counts of theft from shops.

Pc Benjamin Towns from Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team described Smith’s behaviour as ‘unreasonable’ and ‘prolific’.

A teenager who sent bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools was jailed for three years.

George Duke-Cohan, 19, of Watford, targeted schools in the UK and US with hoax messages that triggered evacuations.

Michael Smith Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEMichael Smith Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Duke-Cohan, who was doing an IT course, first created panic in March 2018 when he emailed thousands of schools in the UK warning about an explosive. Read the story in detail here.

A gang of fraudsters who “brainwashed” elderly victims into paying thousands of pounds for unnecessary work were jailed for more than 16 years.

The group were charged after five elderly victims were targeted between October 2015 and September 2017.

One victim parted with nearly £150,000 for jobs at his home which were later valued at £30,000.

The arrest of George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIREThe arrest of George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

An Essex restaurant manager was jailed for more than seven years for rape and sexual assault.

Shibbir Ahmed, 58, of Coronation Avenue, had given the first victim alcohol and attacked her when she fell asleep. She was 16 at the time.

Ahmed was found guilty of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Also in court this week, two men who stalked and tried to rape a vulnerable young woman have had their sentences cut.

Christopher Barnes (left) and Damien Salter were jailed for conning victims Picture: ESSEX POLICEChristopher Barnes (left) and Damien Salter were jailed for conning victims Picture: ESSEX POLICE

George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe attacked the woman and bundled her into a secluded car park and assaulted her.

The woman lost consciousness during the attack and when she awoke found her underwear around her ankles.

The men were originally given 12 years each however this has been cut to 10 years. Read the full story here.

