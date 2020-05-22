E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jailed this week: A domestic abuser with history of ‘throttling partners’ and a teenage drug dealer

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 May 2020

(from left to right) Sorren Price, Shaun Davey, Thomas Knight and Karl Lawrence. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

(from left to right) Sorren Price, Shaun Davey, Thomas Knight and Karl Lawrence. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary

Four men have been jailed in Suffolk and north Essex this week, with two of them sentenced to a total of 32 years after attempting to rob security staff at Tesco with a gun.

Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYShaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jail spell for domestic abuser with history of throttling partners

Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court for an attack which left his former partner with a dislocated shoulder.

The 52-year-old admitted causing the woman grievous bodily harm without intent in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Prosecutor Isobel Ascherson said disputes on New Year’s Eve culminated in his partner choosing to sleep in a separate bedroom after the pair returned home from a night out.

The court heard how Davey entered the room and attacked her – smothering her with a pillow, grabbing her round the neck, getting her in a headlock and dislocating her shoulder.

When Davey left the room, the woman called police and tried to leave the address but was assaulted a second time.

Read more about the case and Davey’s previous convictions here.

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price, who armed himself with a knuckleduster and a bottle of corrosive liquid, has been jailed for almost four years.

The teenage crack cocaine dealer, aged 19, was handed a 45-month sentence after admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a weapon capable of discharging a noxious liquid.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said Price threw between 30 and 40 drug wraps, £373 cash and the weapons into a bush in Yellow Brick Road, Newmarket.

Price had been subject to a two-year suspended jail sentence imposed in January for possession with intent to supply crack and possession of cannabis in 2018.

L-R Karl Lawrence and Thomas Knight Picture: ESSEX POLICEL-R Karl Lawrence and Thomas Knight Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, said Price had been engaging with the probation service and had attended all scheduled appointments for the unpaid work requirement of his sentence.

Find out more about the case here.

Two men jailed for 32 years after attempting to rob security staff at Tesco with gun

Karl Lawrence and Thomas Knight have been jailed for 32 years in total after they threatened security staff with a gun at a Tesco store.

The pair denied attempting to rob two security officers at the Tesco supermarket, on the Brook Retail Park in Clacton in January 2017.

It was alleged that the two men, wearing masks, threatened cash management security staff with a gun and demanded they handed over the money they were depositing into nearby cash machines.

During the attempt, one of the men fired two gunshots between the security officers, but thankfully, the bullets were blanks.

The two men left empty handed and were seen by witnesses driving away in a silver Volvo, which was later recovered by officers.

Read more about the court case and the crime committed here.

Drive 24