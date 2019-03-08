Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

A man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl is among those jailed in Suffolk this week

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 August 2019

Andrew Kinsella, 27, has been jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A student drug dealer, a care worker who assaulted a patient and a man who sexually assaulted a child have all been put behind bars this week.

Student Harry Davis has been jailed for dealing drugs at the University of Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYStudent Harry Davis has been jailed for dealing drugs at the University of Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Student jailed for drug dealing at University of Suffolk

The 21-year-old student was described as "the man to go to on campus for drugs".

Harry Davis, from Ipswich, has been jailed for 34 months after ecstasy, LSD, Etizolam, cannabis and cannabis resin were found in his room. Along with a phone with a number of messages relating to the supply of drugs.

Following his arrest Davis told police he used a number of drugs including cannabis, LSD and ecstasy.

You can read more about the case here.

Andrew Kinsella, 27, has been jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYAndrew Kinsella, 27, has been jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk man who is a danger to children jailed for 13 years

A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for more than 13 years by a judge who described him as a danger to children.

Andrew Kinsella, of Haverhill, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to orally raping a child under 13, four offences of sexually assaulting a child under 13, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three offences of making indecent pictures of children.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

For full details on the case see here.

Scott Geeson was jailed for 21 months for assaulting a vulnerable patient at Cambian Fairview Hospital in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICEScott Geeson was jailed for 21 months for assaulting a vulnerable patient at Cambian Fairview Hospital in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Care worker jailed for assault on patient

Scott Geeson has been jailed for 21 months for kicking a mentally ill patient at a Colchester hospital.

The 44-year-old victim, who had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, suffered bruising to his chest and torso, multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung while being cared for.

Geeson, who admitted kicking the victim, was jailed for 21 months.

Read more here.

