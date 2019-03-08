E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A robber who dragged a 65-year-old along the ground is among those jailed in Suffolk this week

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 August 2019

Solomon Tomkinson was sentenced after stealing money and dragging a victim along the ground. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Solomon Tomkinson was sentenced after stealing money and dragging a victim along the ground. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

A prisoner who escaped from jail and a 'wanted' drug dealer have both been sentenced to time behind bars in Suffolk over the last seven days.

Jai Souter is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEJai Souter is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

'Wanted' drug dealer caught with more than £3,000 of drugs and stun gun

Jai Souter was found in possession of a stun gun and drugs worth more than £3,000 when police stopped the van he was driving in Beccles.

The 26-year-old was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

When found by police in the town centre there was a struggle, and once officers got control of him they noticed a stun gun on the ground.

Darren Weinling absconded Hollesley Bay Prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEDarren Weinling absconded Hollesley Bay Prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Prisoner admits escaping from jail

A prisoner who was on the run for two days after absconding from a Suffolk jail has been jailed for four months.

Solomon Tomkinson was sentenced after stealing money and dragging a victim along the ground. PHOTO: Suffolk PoliceSolomon Tomkinson was sentenced after stealing money and dragging a victim along the ground. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Darren Weinling was presented before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link, when he admitted an offence of escape.

The 35-year-old was given an indeterminate sentence in 2007 for making a threat to kill and was recalled after being convicted of criminal damage and assault in 2014.

Robber dragged 65-year-old along ground while stealing £450

Solomon Tomkinson has been jailed for more than four years after admitting robbery at Ipswich Crown Court.

Tomkinson, who has a criminal record of more than 100 offences, had driven to an Asda store in Lowestfot in a stolen car and had "waited and watched" for an opportunity to steal money from someone using the ATM.

Sentencing Tomkinson, the judge said: "He approached the victim from behind.

"There was a struggle and the victim, who doesn't want to let go of his money is forced to the ground and grabs hold of his lefs to stop him running off."

The victim was dragged along the ground and suffered minor injuries to his legs.

