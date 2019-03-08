A county lines drug dealer and a 'violent thug' are among those jailed in Suffolk this week

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Find out who has been sentenced in Suffolk this week, including a shoplifter who spat at police and a pair who attacked a mother in front of her nine-year-old son.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

An Ipswich woman has been jailed for 14 weeks for shoplifting, carrying a kitchen knife and assaulting a police officer. She was also ordered to pay £20 to Waitrose and £75 to the assaulted officer.

Nicole Forbes, 30, of Havergate Road, stole a bottle of Drambuie from Futura Park store on October 9, returning five days later where she tried to steal £100.52 worth of meat.

She was detained by staff and after finding a kitchen knife in her bag, police led Forbes to their car where she became agitated and had to be restrained before she spat at an officer.

Read more about the incident here.

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Homeless county lines dealer, 28, found with 'extremely high purity' heroin

A county lines drug dealer, Abbas Mohamed, who was found in possession of 80 wraps of "extremely high purity" heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich, has been jailed for 28 months.

The 28-year-old, who claims he was homeless and had been brought to Ipswich to sell drugs after being persuaded he could earn money, was caught by police in July last year.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury said the case was a "classic county lines drug dealing operation".

Find out more about the county lines dealer here.

Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were jailed for 16 months for attacking a woman, in front of her nine-year-old child, in the beer garden of a Suffolk pub Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were jailed for 16 months for attacking a woman, in front of her nine-year-old child, in the beer garden of a Suffolk pub Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pub attack pair jailed for 'disgraceful' attack on woman in front of child

A former couple have been jailed for beating a woman unconscious outside of a pub in Suffolk - in front of her nine-year-old son.

Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were sentenced to 16 months' custody for causing grievous bodily harm in Haverhill last summer, after a court heard that they punched, kicked, stamped and spat on their victim.

Judge Levett said the victim was sitting in a beer garden with her son in Haverhill, "minding her own business and not causing any trouble whatsoever", when Clerkin approached the victim and was "foaming at the mouth and screaming at her".

Find out more about Clerkin and Hay and their previous convictions here.

Jon-Lee Ford, of Cotton, who stabbed two men as they walked home from a night out Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Jon-Lee Ford, of Cotton, who stabbed two men as they walked home from a night out Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teenager branded 'aggressive and violent' after stabbing two men

A Suffolk teenager has been branded a "mindless thug" by a judge after he stabbed two men as they walked home from a night out.

18-year-old Jon-Lee Ford has been sentenced to 18 months detention in a young offender's institution after punching one of his victims in the face before stabbing him and his friend.

The Judge described Ford, who has a number of previous convictions for violence, as "aggressive and violent" stating that "almost everyday in this court I am dealing with either knife or knife related crime predominantly involving young people like you".

Read more here.

Cristi Bahica has been jailed after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Cristi Bahica has been jailed after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Men 'armed themselves with wood' in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road in Ipswich last year.

In the early hours of November 23 2018 a man was walking along near Clarkson Street when he saw a group of males who began shouting at him.

He was punched in the face by some members of the group and managed to break free but was surrounded a short distance away by five males and assaulted again. One of the group took a swing at him with a piece of wood but he was able to block the blow and then detained his attacker until police arrived.

Read more about Bahica's involvement here.