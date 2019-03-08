Fraudster who stole more than £236,000 and 'predator' rapist among those jailed this week

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The criminals who have been put behind Suffolk bars this week have been sentenced to a total of more than 16 years in prison – find out why here.

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Rebecca Mowat, an Ipswich mother with a gambling addiction who stole £236,000 from her employers, has been jailed for three years.

Mowat become addicted to gambling and despite her efforts to stop, her behaviour had spiralled “out of control”.

The 45-year-old admitted fraud by abuse of position and had been dishonest for more than two years during her time at Cooks Waste Kare.

Salvatore Dellabella, from Ipswich, has been jailed for more than four years after admitting to conspiring with others to supply cocaine.

Salvatore dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Last year police officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash at Dellabella's home in Martinet Green during a raid.

However Dellabella told the court he developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn't played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.

Sultan Mohammed, a Colchester man who raped an Essex university student while she slept, has been jailed for eight years.

The judge described the 24-year-old as a “predator” and said he had entered the student's room at night while she was asleep. The victim had woken up to find him having unprotected sex with her and Mohammed had given the victim a false name and tried to persuade her that they had met earlier that evening.

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

